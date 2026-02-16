Armenia imports over 300 Starlink terminals

Armenia has imported 340 Starlink terminals, the country's Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, stated at a press conference, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

The minister noted that the terminals were delivered in the second half of 2025: "Since 2025, Starlink's satellite internet services have been available in Armenia. The terminals provide internet access in remote areas, as they are independent of wired infrastructure. Compared to traditional next-generation satellite internet, Starlink terminals offer higher data transfer speeds and can also serve as backup connections."