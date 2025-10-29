Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Serbian politician: Constitution of Azerbaijan became foundation of strong state

    Foreign policy
    29 October, 2025
    • 11:56
    The Constitution of Azerbaijan adopted 30 years ago became the foundation of a strong and developing state, the Deputy Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, Jovan Janic, said at an international conference in Baku titled "Constitution as the foundation of independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world," Report informs.

    "The adoption of a constitution is an important political and social event for any country. The constitution defines the structure of the state and lays the foundation for the activities of all branches of government. Today we have gathered here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the basic law of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Jovan Janic emphasized.

    According to the Vice-Speaker, the current anniversary is of special significance because over 30 years Azerbaijan has demonstrated that it is a successful, dynamically developing state that has strengthened its reputation in the world.

    Constitution
