SCC Chairman: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of cooperation with Pakistan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan and defended its position in the international forums on Kashmir dispute which is based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, Aydin Aliyev told in his interview with Pakistani The News.

According to him, humanitarian and social projects implemented in different parts of Pakistan on the initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan President Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva is also making special contribution in developing brotherly relations between the two countries.

A. Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Pakistan in all spheres. The historic ties between the peoples also play an important role in the strengthening the relations.

Head of the committee added that Pakistan was one of the first states to recognise Azerbaijan independence. Pakistan was among the first countries to open its embassy in Azerbaijan. He said that people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate the fact that Pakistan did not recognise Armenia, which has occupied Azerbaijani territories, as a state.

He said that a great potential to further improve relations in economy, trade and other spheres is available in the backdrop of strong relations of the two countries. According to the committee head the lifting of bilateral economic relations to the strategic partnership level is the top priority.

A. Aliyev noted that the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Pakistan are cooperating in fighting customs offences, illicit trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, organising customs system and other spheres.

Aliyev expressed hope that the visit will help in further developing relations between the two countries, enhancing historic people-to- people relations.