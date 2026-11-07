Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 11:00
    Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Excellency,

    I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day.

    This event made it possible to bring the long-standing conflict to an end and laid a solid foundation for strengthening peace, mutual understanding and stability in the region.

    In view of the important developments unfolding in the South Caucasus and the ongoing efforts to build peace, I believe that, through the wisdom of the countries of the Caucasus and the far-sighted policies of their leaders, the region will become a space of peace and stability.

    Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan lasting peace and continued progress."

    Ilham Aliyev Sadyr Japarov November 8 – Victory Day
    Sadır Japarov Prezident İlham Əliyevi Zəfər Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Садыр Жапаров поздравил Ильхама Алиева с Днем Победы
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