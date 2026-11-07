Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

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President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Excellency,

I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day.

This event made it possible to bring the long-standing conflict to an end and laid a solid foundation for strengthening peace, mutual understanding and stability in the region.

In view of the important developments unfolding in the South Caucasus and the ongoing efforts to build peace, I believe that, through the wisdom of the countries of the Caucasus and the far-sighted policies of their leaders, the region will become a space of peace and stability.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan lasting peace and continued progress."