Sadyr Japarov congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day
- 07 November, 2026
- 11:00
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President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.
According to Report, the letter reads:
"Excellency,
I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day.
This event made it possible to bring the long-standing conflict to an end and laid a solid foundation for strengthening peace, mutual understanding and stability in the region.
In view of the important developments unfolding in the South Caucasus and the ongoing efforts to build peace, I believe that, through the wisdom of the countries of the Caucasus and the far-sighted policies of their leaders, the region will become a space of peace and stability.
Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan lasting peace and continued progress."