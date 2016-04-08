Russian Prime Minister arrives in Baku - UPDATED

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Azerbaijan, where he plans to meet with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

A day earlier, DMedvedev was on a visit to Yerevan, where he met with his Armenian counterpart and the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

