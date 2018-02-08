Russian MFA comments on upcoming extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are internal affair of this sovereign state.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the possible affect of the re-appointment of presidential elections in Azerbaijan on the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

"I believe that presidential elections in Azerbaijan are internal affair of this sovereign state. It seems to me, of course, first of all it is necessary to apply to the Azerbaijani side for making comments about motivations, reasons and formats (re-appointment of elections - ed.). And the comments have already been made”, Zakharova said.

Notably, extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.