    Train loaded with Russian grain leaves Azerbaijan for Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 19:57
    Train loaded with Russian grain leaves Azerbaijan for Armenia

    A train loaded with Russian wheat has departed from Azerbaijan en route to Armenia.

    Report informs that the train left the Boyuk Kasik Railway Station in Aghstafa, first traveling through Georgia before reaching Armenia.

    On November 4 at 00:15, 15 wagons carrying a total of 1,048.8 tons of wheat were officially dispatched from the Russian Federation, transiting through Azerbaijan and Georgia to arrive at Armenia's Dalarik station.

    This follows President Ilham Aliyev's statement in Kazakhstan, noting that restrictions on freight transit to Armenia have been lifted.

    Rusiya taxılı ilə yüklənmiş qatar Azərbaycandan Ermənistana yola düşüb
    Поезд с российским зерном отправился из Азербайджана в Армению

