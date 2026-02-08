Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit STEAM center and Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the STEAM center operating at the Ganja Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Oriented Lyceum and Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During their familiarization with the center, it was noted that the implementation of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) project in Azerbaijani schools began at the initiative of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

It was emphasized that the STEAM center has been operating within the lyceum since 2021.

Designed for all age groups, the center includes sections in the areas of robotics, art, science, STEAM Kids, CNC and 3D printing, mechatronics, and drones.

It was also brought to attention that, in addition to the students and teachers of the lyceum, students and teachers from other schools in the region also benefit from the opportunities created at the center.

Each academic year, more than 1,000 students participate in various modules offered by the STEAM center.

It was noted that the main goal of the STEAM project, which has been implemented since 2019, is to develop students' critical and creative thinking, collaboration, and other skills; to create opportunities for learning through creative processes; and not to teach subjects separately, but to integrate them into a unified learning model based on real-world applications.

Later, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the conditions created at Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja, which was thoroughly renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It was reported that the building of Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja's Kapaz district, constructed in 1969, had become unusable over time due to deterioration.

Major renovation works for the 724-student school began in November 2024 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The educational institution consists of one three-story building and three two-story buildings.

The school is fully equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, including subject classrooms and laboratories with visual aids.

The school building houses classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, informatics, military training, medical and music rooms, a library, a canteen, an assembly hall, gymnasiums, as well as an open sports ground.

Improvement and landscaping works have been carried out in the schoolyard, asphalt pavement has been laid, and decorative shrubs and trees have been planted.

During the visit, bicycles and safety equipment were gifted to 50 children of various age groups.

The main goal of the social campaign, organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, is to create conditions for children living in the regions to spend their free time more effectively, to increase their interest in sports and a healthy lifestyle, to encourage schoolchildren to be physically active, as well as to promote the use of bicycles as an ecological means of transport.