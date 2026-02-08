Trump genuinely desires to settle conflict with Iran peacefully — US ambassador to Israel

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 09:15
    US President Donald Trump is interested in a peaceful settlement to the conflict with Iran, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said, Report informs via TASS.

    "I think he (Trump) really would love to see a peaceful outcome," he said in an interview with Fox News. Speaking about the likelihood of US military strikes on Iran, the diplomat did not call the attack inevitable.

    "I don't know that they [the strikes] are inevitable," Huckabee noted.

    A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital.

    The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

    According to Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Iranian and American delegations held very serious consultations in Muscat on Iran's nuclear program and intend to continue the dialogue.

    On February 6, Trump said that the next round of talks is expected early next week.

    ABŞ-nin İsraildəki səfiri: Tramp İranla ziddiyyətlərin sülh yolu ilə həllini istəyir
    Посол США в Израиле: Трамп хочет мирного разрешения противоречий с Ираном

