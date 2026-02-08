Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Domestic policy
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 10:20
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit orphanage in Ganja

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited Orphanage No. 4 in Azerbaijan's Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the visit, detailed information was provided on the activities of the orphanage.

    It was noted that Orphanage No. 4 provides services to children aged 3–18 who have lost their parents or have been deprived of parental care.

    Currently, the orphanage has 64 residents.

    The children are provided with social-household, social-psychological, medical-social, social-pedagogical, and social-legal services.

    It was highlighted that the facility was renovated in 2012 on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    The Foundation keeps the residents of the orphanage under constant attention, regularly organizing celebrations and entertainment events.

    Leyla Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva Gəncədə uşaq evində olublar
    Лейла Алиева и Алена Алиева побывали в детском доме в Гяндже

