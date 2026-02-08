Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Memorial Complex and family of National Hero Natig Gasimov

    Domestic policy
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 09:38
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the Ganja Memorial Complex in Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Opened on September 27, 2025 - Remembrance Day - by President Ilham Aliyev, the complex is dedicated to perpetually commemorating the innocent victims of Armenia's rocket attacks during the Second Garabagh War and conveying the bitter realities of the war to future generations.

    The memorial complex features a museum exhibition on the first floor, while the second floor houses a hall intended for hosting various events.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva also visited the family of National Hero Natig Gasimov in Ganja.

    During the meeting, the memory of the hero was honored with deep respect, and a warm and sincere conversation took place with his family members.

    Natig Gasimov displayed exceptional bravery during the battles along the Aghdam–Khankandi direction in the First Garabagh War.

    Despite being surrounded alone for five days, he continued to resist the Armenian occupiers until the very end.

    During the visit, the honorable life and combat path of the martyr were once again remembered.

