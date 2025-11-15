Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Romania strongly condemns shelling of Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 13:29
    Romania strongly condemns shelling of Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv

    The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the shelling of the Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv, Report informs.

    "Romania strongly condemns the shelling of the building of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv during last night attack of Russian aggressor forces. Irresponsible act and gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Premises of diplomatic missions are inviolable. Full solidarity with Azerbaijan's MFA and our Azerbaijani colleagues," the ministry wrote on X.

    Romania Azerbaijan attack on embassy Russia Ukraine
    Rumıniya Kiyevdəki Azərbaycan səfirliyinin binasının atəşə tutulmasını pisləyib
    Румыния решительно осудила обстрел здания посольства Азербайджана в Киеве

    Latest News

    14:41
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Ibragimov: Several countries showing great interest in participating in Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor

    Foreign policy
    14:32

    Alakbarli: WAC relies on int'l law in issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis

    Domestic policy
    14:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding co-op in digital communications

    ICT
    13:47
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Palestine

    Foreign policy
    13:29

    Romania strongly condemns shelling of Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    13:17

    Zahid Jafarov: Deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia - genocide

    Foreign policy
    13:00

    KMG, Uzbekneftegaz ink agreement on Zharkyn project in Kazakhstan

    Energy
    All News Feed