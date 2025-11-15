Romania strongly condemns shelling of Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the shelling of the Azerbaijani embassy building in Kyiv, Report informs.

"Romania strongly condemns the shelling of the building of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv during last night attack of Russian aggressor forces. Irresponsible act and gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Premises of diplomatic missions are inviolable. Full solidarity with Azerbaijan's MFA and our Azerbaijani colleagues," the ministry wrote on X.