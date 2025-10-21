Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 18:15
    Robot presented project of underwater cable across Caspian Sea to Aliyev and Tokayev

    At the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center in Kazakhstan, through an artificial intelligence application, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, were presented with information about the project for laying a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

    As Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, together with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana on October 21.

    The main goal of the research laboratories organized there is to develop and support scientific research in the field of artificial intelligence, promote innovation, and create advanced technologies. The laboratories plan to implement 10 research projects annually.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev artificial inteliigence
    Video
    Robot Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan prezidentlərinə Xəzərin dibi ilə fiber-optik xəttin çəkilməsi barədə məlumat verib
    Video
    Робот представил Алиеву и Токаеву проект подводного кабеля через Каспий

