    Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Alley of Martyrs

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 12:01
    On January 19, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Martyrs.

    According to Report, they paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity and laid flowers on their graves.

    Azərbaycanda akkreditə olunmuş diplomatlar Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət edib
    Представители дипкорпуса, аккредитованного в Азербайджане, посетили Аллею шехидов

