Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Alley of Martyrs
Foreign policy
- 19 January, 2026
- 12:01
On January 19, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Martyrs.
According to Report, they paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity and laid flowers on their graves.
Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Alley of Martyrs
