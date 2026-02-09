Representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society address open letter to US Vice President JD Vance

Representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society have addressed an open letter to Vice President of the United States of America JD Vance.

Report presents the full text of the letter:

"Dear Mr. Vice President,

We write to you as representatives of a nation that has, for centuries, served as a bridge between civilizations. This is a land where the call to prayer and the ringing of church bells harmonize in a spirit of true coexistence. Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its commitment to the spiritual and traditional values that form the bedrock of any stable society: the sanctity of the family, the preservation of heritage, and the protection of religious freedom.

In light of the current U.S. Administration's firm commitment to religious freedom and interfaith dialogue, we are proud to highlight Azerbaijan's enduring legacy as a model of interfaith harmony and tolerance. Our nation's relationship with the Christian world is not merely diplomatic, but deeply cultural. Azerbaijan has historically invested in the protection of diverse religious heritage, including the extensive renovation of Christian churches and sacred sites in Vatican. We take immense pride in our blossoming ties with the Holy See and the growing presence of diverse Christian denominations within our borders. From the flourishing activities of the Catholic community to the recent establishment of the 'Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' in Baku, Azerbaijan continues to expand the space for faith to thrive. Our commitment is further evidenced by the ongoing construction of a second Catholic church in our capital which is a testament to our belief that a society is strengthened by its religious diversity.

However, the path to our current peace has been marked by profound loss. We must remember the historical injustice faced by Western Azerbaijanis who, since 1987, were forcibly uprooted from their ancestral lands in Armenia.

Hundreds of villages were emptied, homes looted, and sacred sites, including the historic Blue Mosque in Yerevan, were desecrated or had their identities erased.

Despite decades of integration within Azerbaijan, the longing to visit ancestral graves and restore ruined homes remains a peaceful, humanitarian heartbeat within our people.

Western Azerbaijanis harbor no territorial ambitions. Their goal is not to challenge sovereignty of Armenia, but to exercise the fundamental human right to return to one's roots in peace and dignity.

We stand at a historic crossroads. The Joint Declaration signed on August 8, 2025, in Washington, serves as a beacon of hope. We fully endorse the vision shared by President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump to replace decades of discord with a future defined by trade, security, and mutual respect.

Mr. Vice President,

We ask for your support in advocating for the right of return and preservation of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis expelled from the Republic of Armenia in early 90s.

Your support for the peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical homelands and restoration of destroyed religious and cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijani people in Armenia can be a significant step forward in the right direction.

Furthermore, we believe a truly comprehensive peace must address the right of return for Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands in Armenia. While the Western Azerbaijan Community seeks a constructive dialogue regarding a peaceful return, these efforts have yet to be reciprocated.

Ultimately, a just and lasting peace must include the reconciliation and safe return of these individuals to their original homes.

Your leadership and moral clarity can ensure that the "Peace of 2025" becomes a permanent reality for every family in the Caucasus.

With Respect and Sincerity,

The Representatives of Azerbaijani Civil Society

1. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

2. Oghuz Mammadov - Chairman of "Zangi - Study of Historical Heritage" Public Union

3. Fuad Mammadov - Chairman of the "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association

4. Khatira Valiyeva – Member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

5. Rizvan Nabiyev - Member of the Board of the "Legal Analysis and Research" Public Union

6. Tanzila Rustamkhanli - Chairperson of the "Azeri-Turk Women's Union"

7. Novella Jafarova - Chairwoman of the Dilara Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights Society

8. Saadat Bananyarli - Chairwoman of the "Azerbaijan National Unit of the International Human Rights Society" Public Union

9. Saltanat Gojamanli - Chairwoman of the "Protection of Human Rights and Legality" Public Union

10. Sevinc Alizade – Chairwoman of the "Victory" Support to Families of Martyrs Public Union

11. Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the "Center for the Promotion of Human Rights" Public Union

12. Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the "Constitution" Research Fund

13. Zaur Mammadov - Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists

14. Rey Gasimov - Chairman of the "Association of Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan" Public Union

15. Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union

16. Zaur Ibrahimli - Chairman of the "Priority" Social Economic Research Center Public Union

17. Khatai Alasgarov - "Dada Alasgar Home" Public Union

18. Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the "Karabakh Missing Families" Public Union

19. Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the "Azerbaijani Journalists Network" Public Union

20. Dilgam Ahmad – Chairman of the "Chapar – Center for the Study of National Heritage" Public Union

21. Haji Abdulla – Chairman of the "Zangezur" Societies Public Union

22. Fariz Khalilli – Chairman of the "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of Cultural Heritage

23. Umud Rahimoghlu - Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

24. Mubariz Asgarov - Chairman of the "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion of National Values

25. Shahla Naghiyeva - Chairwoman of the "Sonmez Mashal" Cultural Relations Public Union

26. Tunzala Abdullalimova – Chairwoman of the "For the Motherland - Support to Families of Martyrs" Public Union

27. Jeyran Hasanova – Chairwoman of the "Support to Mothers of Martyrs" Public Union

28. Aqil Jamal – Chairman of the "Common Values" Public Union

29. Vugar Gadirov - Chairman of the "Youth Organization for Return and Revival" Public Union

30. Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union

31. Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the "Center for Development of Society" Public Union

32. Irada Rzazada - Chairperson of the Public Union "For Social Well-being of Citizens"

33. Keramet Ismayılov – Chairman of the Public Union for Economic and Social Development

34. Fikret Yusifov – President of the "Economics" International Economic Research Public Union

35. Shalala Hasanova - Chairwoman of the "Support to the Development of Public Relations" Public Union

36. Zarifa Guliyeva – Chairwoman of the Modern Development and Family Public Union

37. Mahluga Rahimova – Chairwoman of "Disabled Women's Society" Public Union

38. Vusala Huseynova – Chairwoman of the Reformist Women and Innovations Public Union

39. Ilgar Huseynli – Chairman of the Social Strategic Studies and Analytical Research Public Union

40. Varis Yolchiyev - Director of the Azerbaijan Literary Fund

41. Samad Vakilov - Chairman of the "Muvakkil Law Center" Public Union

42. Jasarat Huseynzade - Chairman of the Public Union to Support Information and Social Initiatives

43. Elshad Eyvazov - Chairman of the Independent Journalists Public Union

44. Farida Mirishova- Chairwoman of the "Iz" Culture Development and Support Public Union

45. Lala Sardarli - "Support to the Protection and Promotion of Applied Art" Public Union."