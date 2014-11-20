Representation of Estonia to be opened in Baku

Baku. 20 November. REPORT. AZ The Ministers of foreign affairs of Latvia and Estonia signed a bilateral agreement enabling Estonian diplomats to use facilities of the Embassy of Latvia in Baku. Report informs, the agreement üas signed during the meeting of Latvia Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs with the new Estonian Foreign Minister, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus in Riga on November 19.

According to Latvian FM, this means financial resources of both Embassies will be budgeted in a more efficient manner and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Agreements of a similar nature were reached earlier on allowing for Estonian diplomats to use facilities of the Latvian Embassy in Cairo, and for Latvian diplomats to use Estonian Embassy facilities in New Delhi; those agreements were signed, in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

As Report was told by Latvia Embassy to Azerbaijan, an Estonian diplomat arrived in Baku late August and sterted its activity.