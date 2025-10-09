Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Putin: Russia provides full assistance in investigating causes of AZAL plane crash

    09 October, 2025
    • 16:06
    Putin: Russia provides full assistance in investigating causes of AZAL plane crash

    Russia is providing full assistance in investigating the causes of the AZAL plane crash, said President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, according to Report.

    "We are, of course, as agreed, providing every possible assistance to the investigation. The investigation is nearing completion," the Russian President added.

    Ilham Aliyev Vladimir Putin AZAL plane crash CIS summit
    Putin: Rusiya AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzasının səbəblərinin araşdırılmasına hər cür yardım göstərir
    Путин: Россия оказывает всяческое содействие расследованию крушения самолета AZAL

