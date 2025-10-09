Putin: Russia provides full assistance in investigating causes of AZAL plane crash
- 09 October, 2025
- 16:06
Russia is providing full assistance in investigating the causes of the AZAL plane crash, said President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, according to Report.
"We are, of course, as agreed, providing every possible assistance to the investigation. The investigation is nearing completion," the Russian President added.
