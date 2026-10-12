Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Protocol amending agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine approved

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 15:37
    Protocol amending agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine approved

    The Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communications has been approved.

    According to Report, the relevant law was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The indicated agreement was signed in Kyiv on December 16, 2025, and in Baku on April 23, 2026.

    Ilham Aliyev Ukraine
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna arasında Sazişə dəyişiklik protokolu təsdiqlənib
    Утвержден протокол о внесении изменений в Соглашение между Азербайджаном и Украиной
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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