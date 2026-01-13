Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Priorities of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of OTS discussed in Budapest

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 16:57
    Priorities of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of OTS discussed in Budapest

    Ambassadors of Turkic states in Hungary discussed Azerbaijan's priorities within the framework of its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Tahir Taghizade wrote on X, Report informs.

    "It was a pleasure to host the ambassadors of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states at the Embassy and to discuss Azerbaijan's priorities for its Chairmanship of the OTS in 2025-2026," reads the post.

    Budapeştdə Azərbaycanın TDT-yə sədrliyi çərçivəsində prioritetləri müzakirə edilib
    В Будапеште обсуждены приоритеты председательства Азербайджана в ОТГ

