Azerbaijani and Ukraine PMs discuss cooperation in transit

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to the press service, they discussed the theme of transit of Ukrainian products.

"Prime ministers have reached a basic agreement on how to address newly emerging problems of transit and agreed to hold the meeting of national delegates as soon as possible, which will be aimed at coordination of the necessary technical solutions," said in a statement.