Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President: We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our reliable strategic partner

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 12:32
    President: We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our reliable strategic partner

    "We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our friendly country and reliable strategic partner," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to Xi Jinping, President of the People"s Republic of China, on the occasion of China"s Founding Day, according to Report.

    "The high-level political dialogue, mutual trust, and understanding established between us, along with the continuous support our countries demonstrate for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, are characteristic features of Azerbaijan-China relations. The elevation of our interstate ties to an entirely new historical stage – the level of comprehensive strategic partnership – is a vivid practical expression of our firm political will and joint, consistent efforts," the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Xi Jinping Azerbaijan-China relations
    İlham Əliyev: Ərazi bütövlüyünə dəstək Azərbaycan-Çin münasibətlərinin səciyyəvi cəhətlərindəndir
    Президент: Поддержка территориальной целостности друг друга – характерная черта отношений Азербайджана и Китая
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