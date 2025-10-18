Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    President: Political relations between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan distinguished by mutual trust

    "The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan today are distinguished by a high degree of strength and mutual trust," President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with Kazinform News Agency, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Over the past decades, based on the historical bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, as well as on the solid foundation of our shared Turkic identity, similar cultural traditions, and spiritual values of our peoples, we have built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership," the head of state emphasized.

