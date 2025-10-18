President: Political relations between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan distinguished by mutual trust
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 12:30
"The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan today are distinguished by a high degree of strength and mutual trust," President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with Kazinform News Agency, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Over the past decades, based on the historical bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, as well as on the solid foundation of our shared Turkic identity, similar cultural traditions, and spiritual values of our peoples, we have built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership," the head of state emphasized.
Latest News
13:53
German embassy congratulates all Azerbaijanis on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
13:40
TURKPA Chairman-in-Office receives Secretary General Ramil HasanForeign policy
13:28
Rafa Benítez set to return to managementFootball
13:15
Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:09
Chinese Nobel Prize-winning physicist Chen-ning Yang dies, aged 103Other countries
13:00
Photo
Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican in spotlight of global media attentionForeign policy
12:51
Photo
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends inauguration of administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to Holy SeeForeign policy
12:47
Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate CouncilForeign policy
12:39