    President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 16:17
    President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Azerbaijan on October 6-7, Report informs.

    The visit is taking place at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    "Tokayev will participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States," the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
