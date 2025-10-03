President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 03 October, 2025
- 16:17
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Azerbaijan on October 6-7, Report informs.
The visit is taking place at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"Tokayev will participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States," the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement.
Latest News
17:49
Ilham Aliyev shares post about his working visit to DenmarkForeign policy
17:39
Qarabag footballer: Scoring Champions League goal of the day is a special feelingFootball
17:32
Photo
Book on Western Azerbaijan presented in BakuCultural policy
17:26
Ambassador: Lithuania hopes for swift signing of peace treaty Between Baku and YerevanKarabakh
17:12
Photo
Azerbaijani gymnasts claim six medals at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
17:00
Azerbaijan cuts oil imports by 37% in January–July 2025Energy
16:53
Baku to host trilateral meeting of government reps from Azerbaijan, Russia, IranDomestic policy
16:43
Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency: Differentiating tariffs to protect those vulnerableInfrastructure
16:32