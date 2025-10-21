Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    President of Kazakhstan highlights Ilham Aliyev's contribution to development of bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:43
    President of Kazakhstan highlights Ilham Aliyev's contribution to development of bilateral relations

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the contribution of Ilham Aliyev to the development of bilateral relations.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, the Kazakh leader emphasized: "Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the current high-level Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been achieved, first and foremost, thanks to your personal contribution. I deeply and highly value your unwavering support and attention to this matter."

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that all the outstanding achievements of modern Azerbaijan are inseparably linked to the constructive and strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bilateral relations
    Tokayev Prezident İlham Əliyevin ikitərəfli münasibətlərin inkişafına töhfəsini qeyd edib
    Президент Казахстана отметил вклад Ильхама Алиева в развитие двусторонних отношений

    Latest News

    13:44

    President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    Region
    13:34

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism

    Religion
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

    Foreign policy
    13:18
    Photo

    Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed