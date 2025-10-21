President of Kazakhstan highlights Ilham Aliyev's contribution to development of bilateral relations
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 12:43
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the contribution of Ilham Aliyev to the development of bilateral relations.
Report informs via AZERTAC that speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, the Kazakh leader emphasized: "Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the current high-level Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been achieved, first and foremost, thanks to your personal contribution. I deeply and highly value your unwavering support and attention to this matter."
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that all the outstanding achievements of modern Azerbaijan are inseparably linked to the constructive and strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
