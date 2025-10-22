Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    President of Hungary awards Azerbaijani MP

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 20:27
    President of Hungary awards Azerbaijani MP

    The Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Ali Huseynli, has been awarded the Commander's Cross with Star for Services, Hungarian Order of Merit, by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok.

    Report informs that the order was presented to Ali Huseynli by Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma at an event held in Baku on the occasion of Hungary's National Day and the anniversary of the 1956 revolution.

    Ali Huseynli Hungary Tamás Torma
    Əli Hüseynli Macarıstan Prezidenti tərəfindən ordenlə təltif olunub
    Али Гусейнли награжден орденом Венгрии

    Latest News

    21:01
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm vote

    Other countries
    20:42

    More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis study in Hungary

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian demining

    Other
    20:27

    President of Hungary awards Azerbaijani MP

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December

    Foreign policy
    20:08

    Ambassador: Hungary preparing for next session of strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    UN says 12 international staff held in compound in Yemen have left Sanaa

    Other countries
    19:42
    Photo

    Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed