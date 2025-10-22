President of Hungary awards Azerbaijani MP
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 20:27
The Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Ali Huseynli, has been awarded the Commander's Cross with Star for Services, Hungarian Order of Merit, by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok.
Report informs that the order was presented to Ali Huseynli by Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma at an event held in Baku on the occasion of Hungary's National Day and the anniversary of the 1956 revolution.
