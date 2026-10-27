President of Azerbaijan: Policy of double standards should be totally eliminated from international politics
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 12:37
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"A double standard policy should be totally eliminated from international politics," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
According to Report, recalling that Azerbaijani society has zero tolerance to double standards, the head of state noted that this must be reflected not only in, for instance, addressing the different wars and conflicts.
İlham Əliyev: İkili standartlar beynəlxalq siyasətdən tam şəkildə çıxarılmalıdır
Ильхам Алиев: Политика двойных стандартов должна быть исключена из международной политики
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