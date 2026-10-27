Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President of Azerbaijan: Policy of double standards should be totally eliminated from international politics

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 12:37
    President of Azerbaijan: Policy of double standards should be totally eliminated from international politics

    "A double standard policy should be totally eliminated from international politics," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

    According to Report, recalling that Azerbaijani society has zero tolerance to double standards, the head of state noted that this must be reflected not only in, for instance, addressing the different wars and conflicts.

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