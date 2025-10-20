President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2025
- 16:34
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a state visit on October 20, Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march.
