President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 16:34
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a state visit on October 20, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march.

