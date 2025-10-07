President Ilham Aliyev: We are currently developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe

"Azerbaijan is also attracting significant investments in renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower. By 2030, approximately 40% of our energy production is expected to come from renewables," said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.

"Currently, we are developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe," the head of state added.