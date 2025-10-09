Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    President Ilham Aliyev thanks Vladimir Putin for personally overseeing situation regarding AZAL plane crash

    • 09 October, 2025
    • 16:34
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for personally overseeing the situation related to the AZAL plane crash, according to Report.

    "I would like to thank you for personally keeping this situation under control. You are personally overseeing the course of the investigation, and we had no doubt that it would thoroughly and objectively determine all the circumstances. Therefore, I would like once again to express my gratitude that you deemed it important to address this issue during our meeting," the head of state said.

    İlham Əliyev AZAL-ın təyyarə qəzası ilə bağlı vəziyyətə şəxsən nəzarət etdiyinə görə Vladimir Putinə minnətdarlığını bildirib
    Алиев поблагодарил Путина за личный контроль ситуации вокруг катастрофы самолета AZAL

