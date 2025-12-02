Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 12:03
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Lao People"s Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith.

    According to Report, the letter states:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you, and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of founding of the Lao People"s Democratic Republic, and convey my best wishes.

    Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the expansion of relations with Laos, and the enrichment of cooperation with new content both bilaterally and multilaterally.

    I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between our countries and fully utilize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

    On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your brotherly people everlasting peace and prosperity."

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Laos liderinə təbrik məktubu göndərib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев направил поздравительное письмо президенту Лаоса

