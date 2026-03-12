"The agenda of this year's forum is very broad. It covers many issues, but I'm certain that during the discussions, the accent will be made on the current situation in our region and in the world," President Ilham Aliyev stated during his opening speech at the XIII Global Baku Forum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state noted: "I think that now it is more obvious than ever before that issues of security and stability and safety should be number one on the agenda of any country, because without that all the rest is absolutely useless."