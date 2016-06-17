President Ilham Aliyev receives rapporteur on human rights in Azerbaijan Alain Destexhe

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Senator of the Kingdom of Belgium, chairperson of PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, rapporteur on human rights in Azerbaijan Alain Destexhe.

Report informs, Senator Alain Destexhe congratulated the head of state on the start of Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the increasing interest in Formula 1 races around the world, Alain Destexhe said his country would also host the European Grand Prix. He said he visited Azerbaijan to monitor the repeat parliamentary elections in Constituency No.90 in Agdash.

Saying Baku was a new country on the map of Formula 1, the head of state expressed his confidence that the race would be interesting for visitors and create good opportunities for them to better familiarize themselves with the country and get more information about development processes in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.