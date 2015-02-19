President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America Robert Cekuta, Report informs.

The Ambassador reviewed the guard of honor.

Ambassador Robert Cekuta handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the fact that the relations between the two countries covered various areas. It was noted that there were good opportunities for expanding these ties in the fields of regional cooperation, security, fight against terrorism, energy, transport and others.

The sides expressed their confidence that Ambassador Robert Cekuta`s diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan would see the relations between the two countries further develop.

The parties discussed prospects for Azerbaijani-U.S. relations.



