President receives Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is in Baku to attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games.

Report informs, during the meeting, the sides noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia were developing successfully in the political, economic, energy, transport and other fields, and stressed the importance of holding the first European Games in Baku, adding this event would contribute to the strengthening of international cooperation.

The parties also discussed issues related to prospects of bilateral ties between the two countries.