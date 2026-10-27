Stay up to date with the top news!

In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan's banking sector generated a net profit of approximately 1.082 billion manats (about $636.5 million), marking an 18.8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Over the first nine months of the year, banks' operating income exceeded 5.734 billion manats (about $3.38 billion), up 13.65% YoY.

Additionally, the bank"s operating expenses amounted to just over 3.982 billion manats (over $2.34 billion), up 9.75% YoY; allocations to special reserves reached 399.5 million manats (almost $235 million), up 36.9% YoY; while profit tax payments stood at 270.8 million manats (almost $159.3 million), up 26.25% YoY.