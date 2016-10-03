 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev received Iranian Interior Minister

    The press service of President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT,AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the delegation headed by the Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli. 

    Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi