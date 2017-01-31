President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Qatari Foreign Minister - UPDATED

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev hailed Azerbaijan-Qatar bilateral relations. He noted that the visit of Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Azerbaijan played an important role in developing bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that the visit of the Qatari FM paves the way for discussion of cooperation prospects.

Pointing to the activities of Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission, the head of state expressed his hope that the commission will focus on the practical issues of Azerbaijan-Qatar economic cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev described the political ties between the two countries as excellent, saying they are based on partnership. The head of state said there are good opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in economic, trade, tourism and other areas too. The head of state noted the importance of exploring the investment opportunities in this regard.

Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani conveyed greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to President Ilham Aliyev, saying the Emir is looking forward to welcoming the Azerbaijani President in his country.

The Qatari FM said that the ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan are followed with great interest in his country. Touching upon the economic cooperation, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed his hope that Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Intergovernmental Commission will work in a constructive manner. Hailing political ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar as excellent, the Qatari FM expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to develop. Emphasizing the significance of expanding economic cooperation, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted that the establishment of a joint foundation is expedient in this regard.

The head of state said he is looking forward to visiting Qatar, and hailed the importance of his personal friendly relationship with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in terms of strengthening friendship between the two nations.

They praised Azerbaijan-Qatar cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, underlining the importance of strengthening this cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and asked the FM to extend his greetings to the Emir of the State of Qatar.

