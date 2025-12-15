President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Azerbaijan–Moldova agreement on exchange and mutual protection of classified information
Foreign policy
15 December, 2025
- 17:29
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information."
Report informs via AZERTAC that the agreement was signed in Baku on September 19, 2025.
