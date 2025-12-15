Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Azerbaijan–Moldova agreement on exchange and mutual protection of classified information

    Foreign policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 17:29
    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Azerbaijan–Moldova agreement on exchange and mutual protection of classified information

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information."

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the agreement was signed in Baku on September 19, 2025.

