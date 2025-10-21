President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028
"The opening of the Zangezur Corridor could take place by the end of 2028," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.
"In addition to all that we are currently planning and implementing, the Zangezur Corridor project holds enormous potential. Within Azerbaijan, all work on road and rail infrastructure will be completed by the middle of next year. We hope that in other countries the work will proceed at the same pace, and in that case, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor could occur by the end of 2028," the President pointed out.
