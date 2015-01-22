 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev met with director of "Airbus Group International" in Davos

    They exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan Airlines and Airbus Group International company

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the director of "Airbus Group International" company, Jean Pierre Talamoni in Davos. Report informs referring to "AzerTAg" Agency, they exchanged views on current state and prospects of cooperation in the field of industry between Azerbaijan and France during the meeting.

    The sides also discussed the expansion of cooperation between "Azerbaijan Airlines" and "Airbus Group International" company. 

