Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 12:25
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa in Davos

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading US IT corporations., in Davos on 21 January.

    According to Report, the conversation highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, which remains highly attractive to foreign investors. The meeting touched upon Dell Technologies' ongoing operations in Azerbaijan, specifically noting the establishment of a supercomputer center in the country with the company's involvement. They exchanged views on utilizing the center's resources for applications in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced decision-making systems.

    The discussions also covered cooperation opportunities in the development and modernization of IT infrastructure, networking equipment, data centers, and cloud infrastructure projects, including the design and implementation of advanced data centers.

    Ilham Aliyev Adrian McDonald Dell Technologies
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Davosda "Dell Technologies" şirkətinin rəsmisi ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе с представителем компании Dell Technologies

    Latest News

    13:30

    Azerbaijan sees growth in juice production and overall food output

    Business
    13:16
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in Davos

    Foreign policy
    13:11

    President Ilham Aliyev: By joining the Board of Peace, Azerbaijan will share its noble mission

    Foreign policy
    13:03

    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull promising areas of economic co-op

    Business
    13:01
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and United States exchange letters on establishment of Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    12:46

    Dell Technologies to participate in creation of supercomputer center in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:32

    Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke exports almost quadrupled

    Energy
    12:25
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa in Davos

    Foreign policy
    12:17

    Public hearing on mine action proposed in Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed