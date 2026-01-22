Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Vitol in Davos

    22 January, 2026
    • 08:35
    On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Russell Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Vitol, in Davos, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    During the meeting, information was provided on the oil strategy implemented in Azerbaijan, with emphasis placed on the country's role in ensuring Europe's energy security. In this context, it was highlighted that several European countries, including a number of EU member states, are supplied with Azerbaijani gas.

    The sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

    Vitol, headquartered in Rotterdam, is one of the world's leading oil trading companies. Founded in 1966, the Vitol Group ranks among the top three global crude oil brokerage firms.

