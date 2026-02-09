President Ilham Aliyev hails growing ties with US since Trump's return to power
- 09 February, 2026
- 14:51
Azerbaijan-US relations have been successfully developing since Donald Trump's return to power, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stated as he received a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations led by its Chair Betsy Berns Korn, Report informs.
The head of state described his multiple meetings with the US president over the past six months as the first in the history of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations.
