    President Ilham Aliyev hails growing ties with US since Trump's return to power

    Foreign policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 14:51
    President Ilham Aliyev hails growing ties with US since Trump's return to power

    Azerbaijan-US relations have been successfully developing since Donald Trump's return to power, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stated as he received a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations led by its Chair Betsy Berns Korn, Report informs.

    The head of state described his multiple meetings with the US president over the past six months as the first in the history of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations.

    İlham Əliyev ABŞ Prezidenti ilə bir neçə dəfə görüşməsini ikitərəfli münasibətlərin tarixində ilk nümunə adlandırıb
    Президент: С приходом к власти Дональда Трампа отношения Азербайджана и США успешно развиваются

