President Ilham Aliyev congratulates new Prime Minister of Japan
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 14:32
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, on the occasion of her election to the post, according to Report.
