    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates new Prime Minister of Japan

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:32
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates new Prime Minister of Japan

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, on the occasion of her election to the post, according to Report.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Yaponiyanın yeni Baş nazirini təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил нового премьер-министра Японии

