President Ilham Aliyev attending 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State
Foreign policy
- 16 noyabr, 2025
- 10:46
The 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in the "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format is underway in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, Report informs.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.
