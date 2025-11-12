President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 12 November, 2025
    President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of an international conference on "Constitution and the Rule of Law in Modern Legal Systems," according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev Azərbaycan Konstitusiyasına həsr olunmuş beynəlxalq konfransın iştirakçılarına müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам международной конференции

