President: ICAPP Asian Cultural Council is key platform for promoting intercultural dialogue in Asia
Foreign policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 15:04
"The ICAPP Asian Cultural Council is an important platform for highlighting the continent's intercultural dialogue potential," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state noted that the central theme of this meeting aligns with humanity's most pressing priorities, contributing to the establishment of a new global order based on humanist and inclusive principles.
