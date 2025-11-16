President: Construction of Zangazur corridor on Azerbaijan's territory nearing completion

"I am confident that the agreements reached in Washington this August on connecting the mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will expand transit opportunities for international transportation. Construction of the Zangazur Corridor on Azerbaijan's territory is nearing completion," President Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state noted that the railway, with an initial capacity of 15 million tons, will become a vital artery of the Middle Corridor.