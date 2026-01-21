President: Azerbaijan is only reliable destination country for Europe to have connection with Central Asia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    21 January, 2026
    "Azerbaijan is the only reliable, safe, and friendly destination country for Europe to have a connection with Central Asia," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    Noting that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the European Union"s "Global Gateway" project, which will connect Europe with Central Asia, the head of state emphasized that the country has so far mainly invested in transportation infrastructure: "Almost everything is already ready. But the volume of cargo is growing so fast that we have made a decision to increase the capacity of our Trade Sea Port. Thus, connectivity, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project, will also engage Armenia into the broader regional transportation network of Central Asia and will contribute to the cause of peace. Because Armenia"s roads will be opened, it will get benefits from tariffs, and will take part in broader international cooperation."

    Prezident: Azərbaycan Avropa üçün Mərkəzi Asiya ilə bağlantı yaratmaq məqsədi daşıyan yeganə etibarlı təyinat ölkəsidir
    Президент: Азербайджан - единственный надежный, безопасный и дружественный пункт назначения, обеспечивающий связь Европы с Центральной Азией

