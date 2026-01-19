Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Prague planning official visit of its prime minister to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 12:33
    The Czech Republic is planning an official visit by its Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš, to Azerbaijan, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Milan Sedláček, said in response to a question from Report.

    According to the diplomat, a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will take place in the coming days on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. These will be the first talks between the two leaders since Babiš was appointed to the high office in December last year.

    "We have very good plans. In the coming days-one could say, the day after tomorrow-a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and our Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will take place in Davos. This will be their first negotiations, and I hope that following their results we will plan an official visit of our prime minister to Azerbaijan," Sedláček noted.

    The ambassador also emphasized the importance of energy cooperation between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan is the largest supplier of oil to the Czech Republic.

    "For us, issues of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan are of key importance. Azerbaijan is the largest supplier of oil to our refineries. In this regard, energy is very important for us," he concluded.

    Çexiyanın Baş nazirinin Azərbaycana səfəri planlaşdırılır
    Прага готовит официальный визит премьера Чехии в Азербайджан

